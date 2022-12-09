Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat

Rapid Valley Elementary School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
Rapid Valley Elementary School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon.

According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:42 p.m.

Students were taken to a staging area at the RV Sanitary District, 4612 Teak Drive. Parents, according to a social media post by the Pennington County sheriff’s Office, can reunite with their children at this area. The PCSO asks that parents contact a teacher before taking children.

Several states are also reporting threats against schools Wednesday through Friday.

