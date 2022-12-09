Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim

(Credit: MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released.

Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.

Dodd was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where he was pronounced dead. The 14-year-old and a 50-year-old passenger in her vehicle were not injured.

We are not releasing the teens name because she is a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of the apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
Two Rapid City men are sentenced to federal prison in unrelated drug cases.
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions

Latest News

Rapid Valley Elementary School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
A construction sign at the exit 37 project.
Exit 37 construction on I-90 reaches another mile-marker
Lighted Christmas tree at the 'Winter Wonderland' in Spearfish.
‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland
Rapid City Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong says she will run for mayor.
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid