Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023.

Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job.

Current Mayor Steve Allender has said he will not seek another term.

“Rapid City deserves strong and decisive leadership, a mayor who can be authentic and isn’t afraid to make a difficult decision,” Armstrong said in a release announcing her candidacy.

“I believe I’ve proven myself worthy and up to the task and I hope you agree. Those who support me understand I have a strong sense of duty to Rapid City and have never backed down from a challenge.”

Armstrong has been on the city council since 2017.

