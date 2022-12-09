The House passes same sex marriage bill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday, the House voted to pass a bill that would authorize federal recognition for both same-sex and interracial marriages. The legislation passed with a final vote of 258-169.

Members of both parties voted in favor of the bill.

The “Respect for Marriage Act” will protect both same-sex and interracial marriage. The push for federal protection for same-sex marriage gained momentum after the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier in the year.

According to the Pew Research Center 61% of Americans say that the legalization of same-sex marriage is good for society. This shows a significant increase in public support over the past two decades.

While the bill does not set a national mandate that all states must legalize same-sex marriage, it requires states to honor the validity of the marriage if it was performed in another state where it is considered legal.

Toni Diamond, the media spokesperson for Black Hills Center for Equality says that the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act is like a breath of fresh air in the fight for equality. However, she states there is still work to be done.

”There’s still fear, there’s still uncertainty so we’re cautious, we’re optimistic and were hopeful that we’re going to continue to see steps moving in the positive direction towards equality and giving everyone an opportunity to be who they are,” said Diamond.

Representative Dusty Johnson was among those who voted against passing the bill.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.