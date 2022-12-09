Exit 37 construction on I-90 reaches another mile-marker

A construction sign at the exit 37 project.
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Work on I-90 near exit 37 reached another step in the reconstruction of the bridge and weigh station.

The construction closed the westbound lanes for many miles. The project engineer says they were replacing box culverts that were under the interstate. Plus, adding an eight-foot wildlife fence was also added along the westbound lanes during this time. Last week most of the route opened back up.

“We have one lane open in the westbound lane and both lanes in the eastbound lane. Except for a small closure right where the bridge is being constructed at exit 37. Come Monday, we’re planning on taking all traffic control out of the westbound lane, except for along the shoulder,” said Jason Baker, project engineer, Department of Transportation.

Baker says the bridge’s construction will close the interstate at night beginning at the end of February. People will need use the exit and acceleration ramps overnight at exit 37.

