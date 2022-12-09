Custer man in prison for sexual contact has died

Curtis Lovette, in prison on a sexual contact conviction, has died.
Curtis Lovette, in prison on a sexual contact conviction, has died.(South Dakota DOC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Custer man serving consecutive sentences for sexual contact with a child has died.

The Department of Corrections release stated that 77-year-old Curtis Lovette died at a Sioux Falls hospital Thursday, Dec. 8. They did not release Lovette’s cause of death.

Lovette was convicted in 2016 for sexual contact with a minor under 16. There were two victims, aged 9 and 10 years old.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of the apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
Two Rapid City men are sentenced to federal prison in unrelated drug cases.
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions

Latest News

The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Rapid Valley Elementary School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
A construction sign at the exit 37 project.
Exit 37 construction on I-90 reaches another mile-marker