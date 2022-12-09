Custer man in prison for sexual contact has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Custer man serving consecutive sentences for sexual contact with a child has died.
The Department of Corrections release stated that 77-year-old Curtis Lovette died at a Sioux Falls hospital Thursday, Dec. 8. They did not release Lovette’s cause of death.
Lovette was convicted in 2016 for sexual contact with a minor under 16. There were two victims, aged 9 and 10 years old.
