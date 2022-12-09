Central boys gear up for season opener

Cobblers play at Aberdeen Central and Pierre this weekend
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team tips off the new season when it plays at Aberdeen Central Friday night. The Cobblers will also play at Pierre on Saturday. Head coach TJ Hay brings back a group of experienced players that are looking to find more wins this season.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of the apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

Latest News

12-8 Central boys basketball
Central boys gear up for season opener
12-7 SDSU football
SDSU football team gears up for playoff matchup with Holy Cross
12-7 SDSU football
SDSU football team gears up for playoff matchup with Holy Cross
12-7 Spearfish AOW
Taylor Graveman-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week