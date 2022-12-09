Central boys gear up for season opener
Cobblers play at Aberdeen Central and Pierre this weekend
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team tips off the new season when it plays at Aberdeen Central Friday night. The Cobblers will also play at Pierre on Saturday. Head coach TJ Hay brings back a group of experienced players that are looking to find more wins this season.
