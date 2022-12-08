Rapid City man sent to fed prison after sex crime conviction

A Rapid City man is sentenced for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. (MGN Online...
A Rapid City man is sentenced for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. (MGN Online Graphic)(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another person is sentenced to prison following a sex crime conviction related to the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Jesse James Young, 37 of Rapid City, will serve 11 years and three months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Young, according to a Department of Justice release, had several sexually explicit chats and text messages with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl. That “girl” was an undercover agent participating in a sex trafficking operation targeting internet predators. Young was arrested when he tried to meet up with the girl.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of the apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City

Latest News

Montana man gets a year probation and pays a fine for defacing a historic site in the Black...
Defacing prehistoric art costs Montana man $7K
Two Rapid City men are sentenced to federal prison in unrelated drug cases.
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions
Soldiers with the 109th Regional Support Group in annual training at Camp Dodge, Iowa,...
75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is wrapping up its 2022 programs.
Journey Museum & Learning Center wrapping up programs & ushering in new year