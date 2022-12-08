Noem wants to know if state investments help ‘Communist China’

An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for...
An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(WIBW)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has called “for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor says she wants to know if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to the country’s national security. She specifically mentioned the People’s Republic of China, ruled by the Chinese Communist Party.

“South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” Noem said. “The Investment Council has ensured that South Dakota has the best-funded pension in the country. But it is not possible to make good deals with bad people. If this review shows that such investment is taking place, then the Investment Council should propose alternative investment options.”

Noem wants the investment council to finish the review in a week.

