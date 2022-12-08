More clouds today with snow toward the Nebraska border

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weakening trough will spread clouds and some precipitation into the area today. Snow and light freezing rain will be possible toward the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Friday and this weekend should be mostly dry with milder temperatures. In fact, we may see some 50s on Sunday in parts of the area.

A powerful storm will move into the plains next week. Widespread snow and blowing snow will occur with this storm, causing major impacts to travel. It is still too early to pinpoint the exact path of this storm, but it does look significant so stay tuned!

