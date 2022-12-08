Lakota Voice Project lifts up Lakota youth with annual Christmas campaign

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Created to send a message of hope through the voices of young people on the Pine Ridge Reservation, The Lakota Voice Project has brought attention to the high rate of suicides on Pine Ridge for the last decade.

One of their projects is a Christmas campaign featuring a holiday supply drive and festive celebration.

Jenna Carda, the president of AAF Black Hills, says this is a great way to spark joy in youth this time of year and give back to the community.

