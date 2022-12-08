Lakota Voice Project lifts up Lakota youth with annual Christmas campaign

Jenna Carda, president of AAF Black Hills, says this is a great way to spark joy in youth this time of year and give back to the community.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Created to send a message of hope through the voices of young people on the Pine Ridge Reservation, The Lakota Voice Project has brought attention to the high rate of suicides on Pine Ridge for the last decade.

One of their projects is a Christmas campaign featuring a holiday supply drive and festive celebration.

Jenna Carda, the president of AAF Black Hills, says this is a great way to spark joy in youth this time of year and give back to the community.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
James Jumping Eagle murder trial is set for next September.
Trial set for Jumping Eagle murder case
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City

Latest News

The Journey Museum and Learning Center is wrapping up its 2022 programs.
Journey Museum & Learning Center wrapping up programs & ushering in new year
A spruce tree laying down after being cut down.
Chopping a Christmas tree down helps the Black Hills National Forest
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of the apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash