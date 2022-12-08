Journey Museum & Learning Center wrapping up programs & ushering in new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we’ve seen the last few days, everyone is getting into the holiday spirit. Even the Journey Museum and Learning Center has hopped on the festive train as they wrap up 2022 programming and celebrate their patrons.

“Our final 2022 program of the Learning Forum series is ‘1973 the Year After the Flood’, plus our Space Rocks Camp (December 19th - 22nd),” said Troy Kilpatrick, the executive director of the museum. “We also have memberships that make for great Christmas gifts. We will have special hours during Christmas and New Year’s as well while the family enjoys the holiday break.”

