Defacing prehistoric art costs Montana man $7K

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Montana man was sentenced in federal court Dec. 5 for defacing a prehistoric Native American art site.

Balgaroslav Todorov Latinow, 56 of Missoula, was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $7,156 in restitution.

Latinow carved into a Native American rock art panel in Red Canyon in the Black Hills National Forest, a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

