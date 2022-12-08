Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef Sausage Cornbread Muffins

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a great recipe for “breakfast on the go!”

First, to make the beef sausage: simply combine a pound of ground beef with 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 11/2 teaspoons chili powder and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. Add a half teaspoon of salt. Combine thoroughly.

To make the muffins, brown the beef sausage in a skillet until beef is no longer pink. Drain any excess grease. Cool.

In a bowl, prepare a package of cornbread mix, which includes 1 egg and 1/3 cup milk.

Combine the beef sausage with the cornbread batter and pour into greased muffin tins. Top with Mexican blend cheese and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffins comes out clean.

These can be frozen and used for future breakfasts on the go!

