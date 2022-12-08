75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East

Soldiers with the 109th Regional Support Group in annual training at Camp Dodge, Iowa,...
Soldiers with the 109th Regional Support Group in annual training at Camp Dodge, Iowa, September 2022.(South Dakota National Guard)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before they travel overseas, the soldiers will finish training at Fort Hood, Texas.

A deployment ceremony is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., at Saint Thomas Moore High School in Rapid City.

