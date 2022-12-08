75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before they travel overseas, the soldiers will finish training at Fort Hood, Texas.

A deployment ceremony is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., at Saint Thomas Moore High School in Rapid City.

