Trial set for Jumping Eagle murder case

By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for the man accused of murdering an elderly Rapid City woman is set to begin on Sept. 18 of next year.

James Jumping Eagle is charged with the first-degree murder and second-degree rape of an woman in Rapid City back in February of 2021.

During his status hearing Tuesday, the state revealed that they would not be requesting the death penalty in the case.

If convicted of the murder charge, Jumping Eagle will face a mandatory life sentence.

Jumping Eagle was convicted and sentenced to 10 years earlier this year in federal court for failure to register as a sex offender.

