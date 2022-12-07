Snow showers possible south on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase after midnight ahead of a system passing mostly to the south. Temperatures will be in the teens to 20s for much of the area, but a few spots in far northwest South Dakota could end up in the single digits.

Plenty of clouds will hang out across the area Thursday due to the passing system to the south. A few snow showers are possible in southwest South Dakota along or south of I-90. Accumulations of a few inches possible along the SD/NE border. High temperatures will be in the 30s for many.

Scattered clouds move through the area on Friday with highs climbing into the 40s. Temperatures will stay in the 40s on Saturday, but a few spots could reach 50° or a little warmer by Sunday. Enjoy the nice weather.

Big changes are possible early next week as a powerful storm system will impact the plains. Exact track and strength of the storm remain uncertain as of now. Major impacts are likely for those who get the worst of the storm. The path of the storm will likely shift a few times between now and early next week so be sure to keep checking back in for the latest updates.

