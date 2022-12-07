More kids continue to hitch a ride on Rapid City transit buses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City counted more than 4,150 Youth Ride Free passenger trips in November, a 16 percent hike over November 2021, according to data released by Rapid Transit System.

For the first three months of this school year, RTS tallied 14,466 youth passenger trips. This, according to a city release, “far exceeds” the 11,878 trips recorded for the same period in 2021 and almost doubles the 7,292 trips recorded for September through November of 2020.

“We continue to see solid numbers through the first three months of the school year,” said RTS Manager Megan Gould-Stabile. “Many youths and their families realize the convenience and importance of our public transit system in getting to and from school, activities and other options in the community.”

While the program is free, the city recommends that youth register before hopping on a bus. Parents and guardians can contact RTS at 605-394-6631 to register or click on http://www.rapidride.org/youth-ride-free. To register, you need the student’s name, school, parent or guardian’s name and an emergency contact number.

