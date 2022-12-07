Light snow in northwest South Dakota overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected to pass through the area tonight. Snow will fall for parts of Montana, North Dakota and far northwest South Dakota. Along a line from Ekalaka to Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. It looks like a dusting up to 2″ will be likely. Some spots could approach 3″ where heavier bands develop. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.

Morning clouds quickly exit the region and we are left with sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Clouds will move in from the south Wednesday night and leave us with more clouds for Thursday as some light snow showers will be possible around the southern hills and into south-central South Dakota during the day. A few snow showers could make it to Rapid City.

Warmer temperatures arrive Friday with highs in the 40s under scattered clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and in the upper 40s Sunday. Plenty of sunshine expected over the weekend.

Next week could be interesting. A potential storm system could move into the plains and drop some moderate to heavy snow for some! Uncertainty on impacts and storm track remain very high, but at this time it is good to be aware of the potential and follow the forecast for future updates.

