Clearing skies later today; still chilly

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight flurries and fog will clear out this morning, leading to sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are quite cold this morning with single digits to near 10 degrees. We’ll see 30s this afternoonn.

A disturbance will pass by to the south on Thursday. It may be just close enough to spread some light snow into extreme southwest and south-central South Dakota near the Nebraska border.

The weekend should be dry with seasonable temperatures, but a major storm system moves into the plains early next week with its attendant snow and wind. The exact path of the storm remains uncertain, but do plan on some adverse weather Monday and possibly Tuesday as this system moves through the plains.

