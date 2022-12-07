Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A judge reduced the bond today for 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin, accused of killing his sister while they were delivering food for an online app.

Houchin is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin. Witnessed told police that Houchin was in the car with several others drinking and stopped at a local restaurant to pick up food when the siblings got into a physical fight.

Although his bond was initially set at $100,000 cash only, Judge Matt Brown reset that to a cash or surety bond; meaning Houchin would have to post $10,000.

Due to Houchin’s four previous DUIs, the judge says Houchin will be required to be on 24/7 monitoring, and he will have to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet if he’s released.

Houchin’s parents and siblings were in court today asking the judge for leniency in this case.

He’s set to be back in court again on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.