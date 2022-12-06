Western Dakota Tech students have a passion for welding

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The welding program at Western Dakota Technical College is one of the more popular courses the school offers, allowing students to learn a trade and make a good income.

Manufacturing professions have faced many challenges over the last few decades, but welding provides opportunities for production workers, and welders can make a living wage.

“A lot of them can stay local and get a job with one of the local manufacturing or our fabrications shops. A lot of them also choose to go to the surrounding states for different industries,” said Welding Instructor Troy Berry for Western Dakota Tech College.

According to constructioncoverage.com, welders in Rapid City metro area earn an adjusted median annual wage of over 41 thousand, compared to 47 thousand nationally.

“I do enjoy welding a lot, but the money does help a lot. Personally, I got a job this summer in welding, and it was quite a bit of money in that. That created an opportunity for after I graduate as well,” said welding student Jaxson Tabert.

The welding program participates in Skills USA competitions, and the last several years, Western Dakota Tech’s program has won most of the competitions they’ve entered.

