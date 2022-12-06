SD group pushing for ‘open primary’ amendment in 2024

Pretty soon, you may be able to vote for a candidate in the primaries in South Dakota,...
Pretty soon, you may be able to vote for a candidate in the primaries in South Dakota, regardless of your party affiliation.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pretty soon, you may be able to vote for a candidate in the primaries in South Dakota, regardless of your party affiliation.

An election reform organization called ‘South Dakota Open Primaries’ is pushing for a constitutional amendment to allow people to vote across party lines during the state’s primary elections.

This would apply to federal, state, legislative and county races.

Chairman Joe Kirby said that the current system encourages candidates to appeal to the most extreme parts of their bases.

”The new system would encourage candidates instead to appeal to a broad base of voters,” Kirby said. “So, you might end up with the same people winning. Kristi Noem, John Thune, Dusty Johnson, but they would come out with different messages.”

The proposed system is what’s known as a ‘top two’ system, which allows all candidates to run in a jungle primary, and then the two candidates with the most votes square off in the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The research into self-repairing nanoparticles was supported by a Multi-disciplinary University...
A new scientific breakthrough at SDM could change the manufacturing industry
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Rapid City police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage ditch.
RCPD investigating unattended death
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City before the November...
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge
The FBI director asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could...
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

Latest News

The city’s Planning Commission voted to grant that permit, but an appeal was made to the full...
Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary
Friday was the first time the public got a glimpse of America's newest Air Force bomber.
Black Hills prepares for recently unveiled B-21 Raider
Airport board takes a look at coming renovations.
Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion
Welding is the most popular curriculum at Western Dakota Tech College.
Western Dakota Tech students have a passion for welding