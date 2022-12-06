Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion

Airport board takes a look at coming renovations.
Airport board takes a look at coming renovations.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed today at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting.

As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.

“It’s really a three-phase addition to the terminal building. The first will be the bag makeup area and ticketing area; The second will be an expansion to the concourse to the gate area; the third will be a third bag belt and an expansion to the car rental area on the west side of the building,” said Rapid City Regional Airport. Airport Director Patrick Dame.

Not only was the expansion and renovation discussed, but there were talks about airline terminal rates increasing in 2023.

The new rates may be implemented by Jan. 1.

