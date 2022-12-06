Holiday for Fiddles; festive concert supporting Youth and Family Services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Your holiday to-do list probably includes shopping for gifts, decorating the house, and spending time with loved ones.

There’s one more thing you should add to your agenda though, a Christmas concert for a great cause.

“On December 10, Kenny Putnam, Tom Schaefer, Owen DeJong, Brian, Kaija Bonde, Mike Connor, Boyd Bristow, Al Remund, and Larry Rohrer will be performing two shows of a holiday concert—Holiday for Fiddles—at the Performing Arts Center,” said John Julius, Youth and Family Services CEO. “There will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance and a 7 p.m. performance. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased through the Performing Arts Center. A portion of the proceeds from this concert will be donated to Youth & Family Services.”

