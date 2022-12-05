Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Video of a toddler learning to walk shows him stop to bust a move. (Source: @amandalovesyouu / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?

Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera.

The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to feel the beat in his shoulders before the music takes over and he can’t help but dance.

He reaches for something to hold onto so he can really get into his moves as he is grinning from ear to ear.

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep going.

“Learning to walk but has been dancing since birth,” the post on Instagram reads.

Apparently, he’s a tiny dance star in the making.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage ditch.
RCPD investigating unattended death
The research into self-repairing nanoparticles was supported by a Multi-disciplinary University...
A new scientific breakthrough at SDM could change the manufacturing industry
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City before the November...
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge
The FBI director asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could...
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

Latest News

A ninja instructor at Just Jymnastics shows off his skills in the Ninja Zone.
Introducing new ways to keep kids’ bones, muscles & joints healthy
Christmas Town is 130 structures in all and features everything from kids having a snowball...
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
Christmas on the Prairie is back, raising money for the Douglas School District Tech Club.
‘Christmas on the Prairie’; a Douglas High School fundraiser helps Tech Club feel merry & bright
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia says it downed Ukraine drones attacking its bases