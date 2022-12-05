Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area this morning. Some light snow will accompany this system, with the best chance of any small accumulation being north of I-90.

Temperatures will be cold today with highs mostly in the 20s. The rest of the week will be dry, with cool temperatures through Thursday, then a brief warm-up Friday before cooler, seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.

