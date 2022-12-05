Introducing new ways to keep kids’ bones, muscles & joints healthy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Developing kids are like sponges, soaking everything in their brains that will stick for life. Young kids also need physical activity to support their growing bodies.

Michigan State University says exercise helps in the development of important interpersonal skills, improves sleep, and helps build and support healthy muscles, bones, and joints. However, spending time with digital devices takes up more time than needed. The best way to have kids engage in exercise is to make it fun, like becoming a ninja.

“A lot of the times when a new kid comes in, they’re really shy, don’t know how to do the stuff. But when they go through the weeks of doing the stuff, like a proper roll, a gargoyle hang, or jumping off the big stuff. You know their confidence goes off because ‘well I never thought I could be able to do that, but now I can’t,” said Stone Durham, the Ninja Zone Director at Just Jymnastics.

Plus, Monday is International Ninja Day!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.