Governors Noem and Gordon not happy with Black Hills Forest plan

Noem is concerned that the two states will continue to lose timber mills
The supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest is working on a revised forest plan.
The supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest is working on a revised forest plan.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The governors of South Dakota and Wyoming want the supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest to rework a set of draft assessments for the forest’s plan.

In a letter to the supervisor, Jeff Tomac, Governors Kristi Noem and Mark Gordon wrote: “We request that the Forest Service produce another set of draft assessments with a public comment period, that those assessments include citations for factual statements, and that they contain discussion of why one authority was relied upon over another.”

The letter was prompted by the decline of timber mills in the Black Hills.

“The mills in our region are critical infrastructure, and our states have already experienced several mill closures,” wrote Noem. “We have seen the ramifications in other states after they lost their mill infrastructure and we do not want to suffer similar fates.

The governors claim the Forest Service used flawed statements “not backed by scientific material” in its revisions. They pointed to what they believe are errors in analysis and assumptions in timber sustainability.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage ditch.
RCPD investigating unattended death
The research into self-repairing nanoparticles was supported by a Multi-disciplinary University...
A new scientific breakthrough at SDM could change the manufacturing industry
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City before the November...
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge
The FBI director asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could...
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

Latest News

Railroad strike is averted as Congress gets into the act.
Railroad strike could have caused major disruption
A ninja instructor at Just Jymnastics shows off his skills in the Ninja Zone.
Introducing new ways to keep kids’ bones, muscles & joints healthy
Christmas Town is 130 structures in all and features everything from kids having a snowball...
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
Christmas on the Prairie is back, raising money for the Douglas School District Tech Club.
‘Christmas on the Prairie’; a Douglas High School fundraiser helps Tech Club feel merry & bright