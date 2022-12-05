From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop.

SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage.

“Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:

  • Individual applies for repairs
  • SHIFT Team contacts individual
  • Application is reviewed by the board
  • If approved, vehicle is brought in for estimate
  • Individual pays for parts
  • Repairs begin
  • Pick up vehicle upon completion

“The costs of repairs are accomplished through partnerships with parts suppliers and donors,” continued Erickson. “Volunteers play a key role and serve weekly to help repair vehicles. There is no labor charged and no markup on parts. SHIFT also has a program that will allow individuals to purchase a vehicle for the price of the parts used to repair it to run. This typically costs about $500 to those in need.”

A recent grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation allowed SHIFT Garage to purchase a tow truck. SHIFT also partnered with the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Fairy Godmother Fund; through this partnership, a single mother in need was able to purchase reliable transportation.

