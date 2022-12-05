From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop.

SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage.

“Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:

Individual applies for repairs

SHIFT Team contacts individual

Application is reviewed by the board

If approved, vehicle is brought in for estimate

Individual pays for parts

Repairs begin

Pick up vehicle upon completion

“The costs of repairs are accomplished through partnerships with parts suppliers and donors,” continued Erickson. “Volunteers play a key role and serve weekly to help repair vehicles. There is no labor charged and no markup on parts. SHIFT also has a program that will allow individuals to purchase a vehicle for the price of the parts used to repair it to run. This typically costs about $500 to those in need.”

A recent grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation allowed SHIFT Garage to purchase a tow truck. SHIFT also partnered with the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Fairy Godmother Fund; through this partnership, a single mother in need was able to purchase reliable transportation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.