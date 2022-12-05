Decorating for the Tour de Lights in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season.

What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up than by adding it to this year’s Rapid City Tour de Lights. You can visit various locations around Rapid City that have been added to the Century21 Clearview Realty map made through Google maps, which is on the lookout for the most festive lights around town.

Some community members who are participating are encouraging others to do the same.

“I hope that it brings someone else inspiration as I’ve always gotten from looking at other people’s Christmas lights,” said Rapid City resident Daniel Yahne, “Maybe get more of the neighbors to join in on the fun.”

It is important to remember that most of the locations on the Tour De Lights map are people’s homes. While you can enjoy the decorations from afar it is recommended to also be mindful and respectful of the locations.

If you are interested in visiting some of the lights yourself, head over to the Tour de Lights website. On the site, there are instructions on how you can also submit your home to be part of the Tour de Lights map.

