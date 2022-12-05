Decorating for the Tour de Lights in Rapid City

Daniel Yahne has been celebrating the Tour de Lights for the past three years but has been...
Daniel Yahne has been celebrating the Tour de Lights for the past three years but has been Christmas decorating since he was 10 years old.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season.

What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up than by adding it to this year’s Rapid City Tour de Lights. You can visit various locations around Rapid City that have been added to the Century21 Clearview Realty map made through Google maps, which is on the lookout for the most festive lights around town.

Some community members who are participating are encouraging others to do the same.

“I hope that it brings someone else inspiration as I’ve always gotten from looking at other people’s Christmas lights,” said Rapid City resident Daniel Yahne, “Maybe get more of the neighbors to join in on the fun.”

It is important to remember that most of the locations on the Tour De Lights map are people’s homes. While you can enjoy the decorations from afar it is recommended to also be mindful and respectful of the locations.

If you are interested in visiting some of the lights yourself, head over to the Tour de Lights website. On the site, there are instructions on how you can also submit your home to be part of the Tour de Lights map.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage ditch.
RCPD investigating unattended death
The research into self-repairing nanoparticles was supported by a Multi-disciplinary University...
A new scientific breakthrough at SDM could change the manufacturing industry
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City before the November...
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge
The FBI director asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could...
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

Latest News

A ninja instructor at Just Jymnastics shows off his skills in the Ninja Zone.
Introducing new ways to keep kids’ bones, muscles & joints healthy
Christmas Town is 130 structures in all and features everything from kids having a snowball...
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
Christmas on the Prairie is back, raising money for the Douglas School District Tech Club.
‘Christmas on the Prairie’; a Douglas High School fundraiser helps Tech Club feel merry & bright
Rapid City garage helps people pay for repairs on their vehicles.
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
Thome Jonas shares her favorite portion of Christmas Village.
Christmas Town