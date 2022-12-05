Cooking with Eric - Two Recipes for Eat a Red Apple Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Red apples - such as Red Delicious - are healthy fruits that should be a part of your diet. And there are so many fun and easy ways to use red apples in your day to day cooking.

The first recipe is for an easy apple salad. What you need to do is dice 4 red delicious apples and place in a bowl. Leave the skin on. Sprinkle with fresh lemon juice to keep from browning.

To the apples, add a cup of sliced celery, 1/4 c chopped pecans or walnuts, 1/4 c raisins and 1 c mayonnaise. Add another tablespoon of fresh lemon juice. Stir gently to combine then add a teaspoon of curry powder. Stir then cover and refrigerate until use. To serve, spoon onto a lettuce leaf or into a small bowl.

For the second recipe, apple “cookies,” thinly slice a couple of red delicious apples, leaving the skin on. Spread creamy peanut butter on one side of each apple slice. then top with finely chopped walnuts, chocolate chips and mini marshmallows or shredded coconut. Let your kids make these snacks. Enjoy!

