City of Sturgis helps kickstart school’s custom motorcycle build

Tex McDorman (TexEfx) drew the concept for the Old 83 Spirit of Sturgis bike rebuild.
Tex McDorman (TexEfx) drew the concept for the Old 83 Spirit of Sturgis bike rebuild.(City of Sturgis)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A team of Mitchell Tech students are customizing a Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle that will be auctioned Jan. 243-28 at the Las Vegas Mecum Auction.

The build is being supported by the City of Sturgis and Helping with Horsepower. The city provided the motorcycle, and the cost of parts has been covered by the city of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Custom Chrome USA and Rockford Fosgate, official sponsors of the project. Other donors include Paul Yaffe’s Baggernation, Klock Werks and Vance & Hines. Local painter Todd Dozark is providing painting services.

The bike will be turned into “a performance, almost-race bagger with a touch of elegance,” according to Chris Degen, director of Mitchell Tech’s program.

The finished bike will feature the City of Sturgis logo and the number 83, to commemorate the Rally’s 83rd year, set into ‘80s-style racing stripes.

You can follow the build progress at facebook.com/sturgisrally and sturgis-sd.gov.

