‘Christmas on the Prairie’; a Douglas High School fundraiser helps Tech Club feel merry & bright

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Raising money for the Douglas School District Tech Club, Christmas on the Prairie is back again.

Show time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec 10

Easy to Find exit 67B to the stop light and then left on Tower up the hill

Easy parking off of Tower Road—Look for the big sign

Money raised from vendors fees goes to the Tech Club to help pay for trips to different competitions, food and snacks on those trips, and expenses not covered by the school district

Many different school groups creating and selling their wares

Debate Team is doing a bake sale

PATS TEAM is doing a soup buffet

Native American Club will have artwork as well as jewelry

GSA Club is making ornaments

Tech Club will have many pre-made items for sale

There are also individual students that will have artwork for sale

