‘Christmas on the Prairie’; a Douglas High School fundraiser helps Tech Club feel merry & bright
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Raising money for the Douglas School District Tech Club, Christmas on the Prairie is back again.
- Show time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec 10
- Easy to Find exit 67B to the stop light and then left on Tower up the hill
- Easy parking off of Tower Road—Look for the big sign
- Money raised from vendors fees goes to the Tech Club to help pay for trips to different competitions, food and snacks on those trips, and expenses not covered by the school district
Many different school groups creating and selling their wares
- Debate Team is doing a bake sale
- PATS TEAM is doing a soup buffet
- Native American Club will have artwork as well as jewelry
- GSA Club is making ornaments
- Tech Club will have many pre-made items for sale
- There are also individual students that will have artwork for sale
