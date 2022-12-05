Below normal temperatures continue through midweek

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More clouds are expected north of I-90 with less to the south. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the teens and 20s.

Plenty of sunshine in the morning hours, but clouds up north could sink down into the Black Hills region making things partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s for much of the area. We are sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again.

Thursday will be closer to normal with highs around 40° by the afternoon. A storm system south will push a few clouds into the Black Hills region making it partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 40s Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies continuing. Clouds increase Sunday and highs stay in the 30s. Snow will be possible Sunday night and Monday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Below normal temperatures are expected to continue for much of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage ditch.
RCPD investigating unattended death
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
The research into self-repairing nanoparticles was supported by a Multi-disciplinary University...
A new scientific breakthrough at SDM could change the manufacturing industry
Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City before the November...
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mild temperatures return this weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Much colder and windy today with a few snow showers; Decent weather this weekend.
Staying windy with snow moving in