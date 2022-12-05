Below normal temperatures continue through midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More clouds are expected north of I-90 with less to the south. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the teens and 20s.

Plenty of sunshine in the morning hours, but clouds up north could sink down into the Black Hills region making things partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s for much of the area. We are sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again.

Thursday will be closer to normal with highs around 40° by the afternoon. A storm system south will push a few clouds into the Black Hills region making it partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 40s Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies continuing. Clouds increase Sunday and highs stay in the 30s. Snow will be possible Sunday night and Monday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Below normal temperatures are expected to continue for much of next week.

