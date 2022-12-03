See you in the village!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City.

The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.

“The goal is to make a difference in the community for people who need a difference in their life,” said Moose.

This year the center is selling Christmas items, toys, and baked goods.

The kids who visit will be able to hear a Christmas story from Santa’s granddaughter and participate in a reindeer cake walk.

The event happens Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9am to 1pm and is open to the public

If you would like to donate to the Senior center, you can call to drop off your donations at 605-394-1887

