Indigenous art on display at Dahl Arts Center for annual ‘Black Hills Indian Market’

The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center,...
The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show.

The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music.

Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated the event, and said that the indigenous art community is alive and well after bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She adds that expression through art has been important for the Lakota people throughout all of their history.

”It how we kept our history, along with oral history,” Two Bulls said. “So, in continuing that, we have a lot of artists that express themselves, tell their stories through art, paintings, jewelry, and anything.”

The event also featured guest speakers telling stories about their experiences in the community.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City before the November...
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
DPS releases the name of a Box Elder man killed in Nov. 16 crash.
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim
A Rochford home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday.
Rochford home fire spreads to forest
Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force introduce the B-21 Raider, the world’s first...
Air Force, Northrop Grumman roll out B-21 Raider

Latest News

The Rapid City Standing Committee on Sustainability recognizes YFS efforts.
Youth and Family Services receives sustainability award for Garden Education Project
Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior...
See you in the village!
Ellsworth Air Force Base has a long history of bombers, and you can see a number of them at...
South Dakota Air and Space Museum shares the history of bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base
University of South Dakota Volleyball
Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2