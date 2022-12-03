Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2

Sabres seal win over Americans, Coyotes volleyball falls in first round
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

