‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.(Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. CLOUD, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a man is facing charges after he attempted to steal from a store filled with law enforcement.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect attempted to steal from a Walmart in St. Cloud during its annual Shop with a Cop event for community children.

According to the sheriff’s office, the event included nearly 40 deputies in attendance along with the forensics team, community service team, and Sheriff Marcos Lopez inside the store.

Authorities identified the suspect as Brad and shared photos of the man in handcuffs along with the items confiscated.

The sheriff’s office called the attempted stealing a “bad idea.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

