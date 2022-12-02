South Dakota Schools receives grant funds to purchase equipment tech programs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Several South Dakota school districts are receiving more than 3 million dollars in career and technical education grants to implement equipment in Career and Technical Education programs.

The CTE programs help students master industry standards and develop skills for high-demand jobs to broaden the student’s perspective on different career options.

One South Dakota school is developing a hybrid program combining robotics and manufacturing.This program will allow students to learn how to operate and use new technology and to serve as technicians to repair, program and maintain equipment.

”We’re going to build a robotic farm through software and hardware. This machine will actually plant the seeds. It’ll monitor them; it’ll monitor them for water, for soil quality, for growth, it’ll look for weeds, it’ll weed it,” said Career and Technical educator Cyle Miller for Sturgis Brown High School.

The Belle Fourche school district will develop a training program to help students earn a Commercial Driver’s License. They will also provide a truck driving simulator and semi-tractor throughout the program. This training will help students who choose not to attend college.

”Workforce ready when they leave High school, so they can either get an advanced degree at a career and technical schools like Western Dakota Tech or they can work for a few months or a year to gain money for college so they don’t have to borrow so much money,” said Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard for Belle Fourche School District.

The grants are funded with federal dollars available to the department of education through the American Rescue Plan and the Governor’s Emergency education relief fund.

