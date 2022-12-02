Rocking around the Christmas tree, the Festival of Trees supports volunteers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Across KOTA Territory towns are decking the halls for the holiday season, with candy canes on streetlights and Christmas trees lit with colorful lights.

In the tree-mendous town of Newell, the festival of trees rocks the Newell City Hall on Saturday. The event supports area volunteer emergency services, Vale, Nisland/Arpan, and Newell volunteer emergency services. The Nisland and Arpan Emergency departments are raising money to keep their responders safe. They want gear and cleaning supplies to clean their own gear without taking it home because the first responders are volunteers not full-time.

“They’re businessmen, they’re ranchers, they’re welders, they’re waitresses and they don’t necessarily have spare time, but they take the time to serve the community,” praised Stan Lewis a volunteer for the Nisland/Arpan Fire Department.

The Newell Festival of Trees is at the city hall and doors open at 9 am, click here for more details.

