Rochford home fire spreads to forest

A Rochford home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday.
A Rochford home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about a mile west of Rochford. Several engines and crews, as well as a dozer, are on the scene.

While the home on Melchert Place was a total loss, no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Ashley Peltier was on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend
A season pass for Black Hills recreation areas, including Pactola Reservoir, are available.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
Staying windy with snow moving in
Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, from Eureka, was killed in a German POW camp in 1944 but his remains...
WWII airman from Eureka finally returns home

Latest News

The National Weather Service says part of Rapid City will have poor air quality Friday.
Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
A shortage of school bus drivers caused the Rapid City Area School District to cancel a number...
South Dakota Schools receives grant funds to purchase equipment tech programs
One South Dakota school is developing a hybrid program combining robotics and manufacturing.
South Dakota Schools receives grant funds to purchase equipment tech programs