Much colder and windy today with a few snow showers; Decent weather this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see much colder temperatures and snow showers today as a strong arctic front races southeast through the northern plains. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. Snow showers may result in slick driving conditions, particularly in the Sheridan area and in northwest South Dakota.

Nice weather is on tap this weekend as the cold airmass moves east.

The next surge of cold air arrives Sunday night and Monday. Highs will return to the 20s early next week and there could be some light snow.

