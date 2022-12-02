Mild temperatures return this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies will dominate the start of the weekend and temperatures will climb into the 30s and 40s across the area. Sunday will be a little warmer with temperatures in the 40s for many. Some spots close to 50°. Clouds will increase through Sunday ahead of a weak system that arrives Sunday night.

A few snow showers are possible on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs in the 20s and 30s, but there will be a little more sunshine peeking through the scattered cloud cover.

Gradual warming takes places Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for highs with plenty of sunshine. Near to below normal temperatures are expected going into that following weekend.

