Matthews Opera House ushers in holiday season with busy December calendar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pillar of artistry, commitment to community, a historic space: the Matthews Opera House is ushering in the holidays with a busy December calendar.

“The Matthews will celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday open house for all ages! From 2-4 pm, join us in the Matthews Gallery for live music by Chris Davis and Rodney Garnett. Take in the stunning artwork on display in “Art at BHSU,” an exhibit created by Black Hills State University students and faculty, while Santa’s elves wrap your gifts. Upstairs, Santa will be on-site for a photo op with the kiddos (parents, don’t forget your cameras!) and he’ll be waiting to hear all of their Christmas wishes! Or, join us in the theater for a showing of “The Polar Express,” complete with popcorn, hot chocolate, and cider!

This is a free event, however, we appreciate any donations received. As always, your financial gifts are invested in continued free programming at the Matthews,” said Darren Granaas, the executive director of the opera house.

“The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center is excited to announce that vocal illusionist Lynn Trefzger is bringing her hilarious friends to life for a one-night-only performance on the Matthews stage Sunday, December 4 at 2 pm! Please join us for this special presentation that will leave you in stitches! Advance tickets are on sale now for $25 Adults | $10 BHSU and youth. Visit us online at matthewsopera.com to purchase tickets.

For over 25 years, Lynn has given life to a trunk full of comical characters. She has performed for family audiences worldwide. Lynn is Disney Entertainment’s favorite ventriloquist. Audiences are treated to Lynn’s vocal illusion talents when they meet a drunken but lovable camel, a cantankerous old man, a feisty little girl, and you may even see some other audience members who are brought up to the stage for the action! Lynn’s show is spontaneously funny, no two shows are alike!

Join us on Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm as Black Hills singer/songwriter Sophia Beatty gives a special holiday performance. Expect to hear some of your favorite Christmas songs, as well as many of the most popular jazz songs made famous by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Billie Holiday. Sophia will be accompanied by a full jazz band. You won’t want to miss this “one day only” event! A variety of seating options are available for this event: Balcony seating: $25 advance; Cabaret-style seating: Table seating on the main floor with bottle service of premium wines. $35 per seat; and Historic Box seating: We’ve opened the historic opera boxes that flank the stage! These premium seats are extremely limited. Each box includes a complimentary bottle of wine and hors d’oeuvres. $75 per seat, advance reservations only. A cash bar will also be available throughout the event.”

