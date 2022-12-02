Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim

DPS releases the name of a Box Elder man killed in Nov. 16 crash.
DPS releases the name of a Box Elder man killed in Nov. 16 crash.(Credit: MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a Box Elder man killed in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 16 in Whitewood has been released.

Buddy King, 51, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when his SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck. King, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown to a hospital where he died the next day.

The four people in the pickup were not injured.

