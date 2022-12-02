Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a Box Elder man killed in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 16 in Whitewood has been released.

Buddy King, 51, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when his SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck. King, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown to a hospital where he died the next day.

The four people in the pickup were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.