The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day

Friday is national mutt day and there are many benefits to adopting a mutt as your next pet.
Friday is national mutt day and there are many benefits to adopting a mutt as your next pet.(KOTA)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA.

Today is National Mutt Day.

If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of dog that shelters have up for adoption. Whether your furry friend is a mix between 1, 2 or 5 breeds, there are many benefits to having a mutt,

Mutts are less likely to exhibit issues with intelligence and behavior that can be associated with the interbreeding of purebred dogs. They are also more often recommended for first-time dog owners.

”It cuts down a lot of the genetic inheritance that might come. Some dogs are more prone to hip dysphasia or cataracts, you know, all those purebred are very known for it. So having a mixed mutt will decrease that and also temperaments. You know, a lot of your hounds are very focused on small animals, you mix that with another dog it will cut down on that temperament and make them a more well-rounded dog overall,” says Kay Keeper, the outreach adoption coordinator at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

To adopt a mutt right here in the Black Hills you can head down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills or any animal shelter near you.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Ashley Peltier was on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend
A season pass for Black Hills recreation areas, including Pactola Reservoir, are available.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
Staying windy with snow moving in
Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, from Eureka, was killed in a German POW camp in 1944 but his remains...
WWII airman from Eureka finally returns home

Latest News

Decorated tree line the walls of the Newell City Hall waiting for the winning bid.
Rocking around the Christmas tree, the Festival of Trees supports volunteers
Offering unique gifts, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market is taking over the Dahl
Offering unique gifts, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market takes over the Dahl
A pillar of artistry, commitment to community, a historic space: the Matthews Opera House is...
Matthews Opera House ushers in holiday season with busy December calendar
DPS releases the name of a Box Elder man killed in Nov. 16 crash.
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim