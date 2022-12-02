Air Force, Northrop Grumman roll out B-21 Raider

Ellsworth AFB will be the first home for this sixth-generation bomber
This is the only image most people have seen of the next generation Air Force bomber. But it...
This is the only image most people have seen of the next generation Air Force bomber. But it will roll out of its hangar Friday, Dec. 2, around 6 p.m.(Northrop Grumman)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - America’s first new bomber in 30 years rolls out of its hangar at Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, Calif., around 6 p.m. Mountain time, Friday.

Until it is unveiled, the only images the public has seen of the B-21 Raider was an artist’s drawing, or a shrouded bomber in a hangar.

As for the B-21′s capabilities, a lot has been promised of this sixth-generation bomber. Northrop Grumman claims that the B-21 is “the next evolution of the Air Force strategic bomber fleet.”

The B-21 will take on a dual role, conventional as well as nuclear and as more of them come off the assembly line it will become the main Air Force bomber. It is also capable of being manned or flown remotely, delivering a mixture of stand-off and direct-attack munitions.

Looking to the future, the B-21 is reportedly designed to make upgrades to keep pace with the ever-changing combat environment.

Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the first main operating base for the bomber, as well as the location for the formal training unit. Dyess AFB, Texas; and Whiteman AFB, Mo., are the other two bases that will have operational B-21 units.

The Air Force wants to have some B-21s in service during the mid-2020s; with planned full retirement of B-1 and B-2 bombers for 2040. The B-52 is expected to stay in the Air Force inventory for several more decades.

After the unveiling, the B-21 will undergo extensive ground tests before taking its first flight sometime in 2023. There are reportedly six B-21s currently in production.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Ashley Peltier was on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend
An ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad" was discovered in Phoenix.
‘A whole village’ of ancient remains discovered during housing project construction
A season pass for Black Hills recreation areas, including Pactola Reservoir, are available.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
A Rochford home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday.
Rochford home fire spreads to forest

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City before the November...
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge
Monae Johnson becomes SD secretary of state a little early
Decorated tree line the walls of the Newell City Hall waiting for the winning bid.
Rocking around the Christmas tree, the Festival of Trees supports volunteers
Friday is national mutt day and there are many benefits to adopting a mutt as your next pet.
The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day