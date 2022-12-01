Staying windy with snow moving in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We become cloudy overnight with snow showers moving in late. A slippery commute will be possible for some, especially near the Sheridan area. Winds will gust to 45 mph or higher at times. Gusty winds are expected to continue Friday. Snow showers will taper off midday and through the afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures will remain cold for many.

Temperatures return closer to normal over the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy it! The cold returns early next week.

Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Monday with snow showers possible across the area. Many will fall into the 20s for Tuesday with a few lingering snow showers possible. Accumulation shouldn’t be much for both days.

Temperatures return to the 30s for the second half of next week with mostly sunny skies.

