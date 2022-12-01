A non-traditional holiday performance, ‘The Legend of Northern Lights’ performed by the Black Hills Symphony

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are all popular Christmas songs you are sure to hear during the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Black Hills Symphony is presenting its holiday performance.

Sometimes the symphony plays traditional carols, like Jingle Bells, but this year “The Legend of Northern Lights” is a non-traditional performance. Mixing instruments, narration, and video the “Legend of the Northern Lights” is a melded combination of the three performing mediums.

“It’s all carefully timed out you know technically. When I’m conducting through the piece; I have to have a pair of headphones on with a click-track in it to make sure everything syncs up,” explained Bruce Knowles, “Legend of Northern Lights” conductor.

The Performing Arts Center of Rapid City will be filled on Saturday for the performance. For more information click here.

